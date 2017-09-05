WASHINGTON — RIA recently released the details of its “Strictly TPAs Fall Summit” installment of its “Strictly” series of events. The event, which will focus solely on TPAs and their impact on the restoration industry, will take place November 10-11 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“TPAs (Third Party Administrators) are one of the most discussed and impactful topics for RIA members,” the organization says. “If you eavesdrop on a networking conversation, you will likely hear our members talking about this issue and the impact on their businesses.”

Event topics will include, among others:

The state of the TPA market,

Highly active TPA contractors panel,

Small-percentage TPA contractors panel,

Interviews/Q&As with TPA representatives,

Strategies for diversifying businesses,

Tactics for negotiating and protecting businesses in the TPA market.

The event is organized by and for contractors, therefore, all content is aimed at the challenges and needs of contractors in the TPA market. All sessions include Q&A sessions with the speakers (primarily restoration professionals) following a short presentation.

“TPA representatives will not be presenting,” the organizers point out. “We know that if you want their perspective, you can attend one of their respective conferences.”

Costs for this event are as follows: $495 (RIA members) or $595 (non-members) for those who register by September 29; $595 (RIA members) or $695 (non-members) for those who register after September 29.

The official hotel of the event is the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center where the room rate is $189 plus a $20 daily resort fee and taxes. Resort reservations must be made by October 4 to receive the event’s discounted rate. Book a room HERE.

For more information, visit www.restorationindustry.org/page/StrictlyTPAs.

To register for for the Strictly TPAs event, click HERE.