ICE Expo 2017 the exclusive trade show for carpet cleaning, automotive detailing, facility maintenance and restoration professionals, will return to Las Vegas January 26-27, according to the event website.

This year’s expo begins with an opening session featuring Mark Kennedy and Lisa Wagner. Numerous educational seminars and presentations will be held, multiple networking opportunities will be available, and the show offers numerous giveaways of industry prizes.

ICE Expo 2017 educational sessions include, among others:

Adding Roof Cleaning and Pressure Washing to Your Business

Reducing Bio-Hazardous Exposure in Our Daily Operations

Avoiding and Overcoming issues in Fabric Cleaning

How to Out Market the Big Franchises in the Restoration Game

How Hand-Woven Rugs are Made (presented by ARCS)

Do Carpet Inspectors Really Make Money?

Implications for Commercial Cleaning from the Post-Antibiotic Era

Success with Social Media

Should You be Cleaning Rugs?

.

With fees well below other cleaning event shows, ICE Expo 2017 has been designed to be as all inclusive as possible. Last minute passes are still available for $55 per person.

A preshow Technical Skills Day with ARCS is also scheduled (not arranged by ICE Expo), which will take place from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., and a bowling party will be held January 25 from 9:15-11:15 p.m.

The ICE Expo will be held at the South Point Exhibit Hall on Las Vegas Boulevard, and hotel reservations can be made (while available) at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa using the group code ICE2017.