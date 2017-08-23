SAN ANTONIO, TX — The Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS) recently announced the ARCS 2018 Annual Convention will be held April 18 – 20, 2018, in Seattle.

The ARCS 2018 Annual Convention will feature tours of DA Burns, the 82-year-old Seattle Oriental rug, carpet, hard flooring, and upholstery company, as well as Emmanuel’s Rug and Upholstery Cleaning, Seattle’s 108-year-old mainstay specialty rug cleaning and repair company.

The convention will feature an expert slate of speakers and presenters (to be announced in coming months), and all the convention programs are geared specifically to help rug plant owners and operators with challenges they face with their businesses.

Registration for this event will open soon, so stay tuned for updates. For more information on the ARCS 2018 Annual Convention, visit www.rugcarespecialists.worldsecuresystems.com, or contact Megan Walker at 210-736-1821 or meg@aladdincleans.com.