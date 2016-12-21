News
Restoration
Restoration in 2016 (infographic)
A compilation of data from the Cleanfax 2016 restoration survey. Compare your company to these numbers.
Jeff Cross
—
December 21, 2016
Tags:
Cleanfax Restoration Insider
disaster restoration
marketing
November 2016
