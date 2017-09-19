WEST LAFAYETTE, IN — Hurricanes Harvey and Irma wreaked havoc in recent weeks, and Purdue University Press is making its book, Disaster Recovery Project Management: Bringing Order from Chaos, freely available as a resource for those involved in recovery efforts.

Randy Rapp, the book’s author and a Purdue associate professor of building construction management, says he hopes his expertise can aid in rebuilding efforts.

“Timeliness is essential to bring renewed order from chaos,” Rapp says. “Concepts, concerns and procedures noted in the book can assist the planning and execution of contractors in their relief efforts — especially for any new to post-disaster restoration and reconstruction. I’m grateful to Purdue University Press for making the work more freely available. Our hearts go out to the victims of the most recent hurricanes.”

Disaster Recovery Project Management will be free in all digital editions and reduced to $20 in all print formats through Nov. 30. This pricing will be available directly from the Press website as well as all online vendors, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The Press will extend the offer, as needed, and offer special pricing on bulk orders and bundles.

Additionally, Purdue Press will offer special pricing on other related resources.

“Given the recent natural disaster events and the millions of people affected in our country as well as throughout the Caribbean, this is a great gesture on the part of Randy and Purdue University Press to all those who need to rebuild their communities,” says Gary Bertoline, dean of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute.

While with the engineering, procurement, and construction company Kellogg, Brown & Root, Rapp served in project controls and operations for Hurricane Katrina and logistics management for Hurricane Wilma. He was also the project controls manager and deputy program general manager for the Restore Iraqi Oil program. Rapp is well-known as an educator and has written many articles and books.

“All sectors of our beloved construction industry will be facing unimaginable challenges in the coming months to help restore normalcy in those lives affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey and other natural disasters,” says Robert F. Cox, senior associate dean for globalization and interim head of Purdue’s School of Construction Management Technology. “We are proud that Dr. Rapp’s disaster recovery management book is being made available to those affected. On behalf of all of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni, we offer our best wishes for a rapid recovery in the devastated areas.”

The Press will offer special pricing on bulk orders and bundles of the following construction management titles:

Disaster Recovery Project Management: Bringing Order from Chaos

Demolition: Practices, Technology, and Management

Construction Site Planning and Logistical Operations: Site-Focused Management for Builders

Relief workers, contractors, and municipalities can contact the Press’ fulfillment center, Bookmasters, by phone at 1-800-537-6727, or email orders@bookmasters.com to access discounts on bulk orders, bundles, and shipping.