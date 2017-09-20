The newest Atlantic hurricane this season is Hurricane Maria, which gained intensity quickly on Monday, September 18, moving from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in 15 hours, according to Weather.com. The storm is the third to carve its way across the Caribbean in as many weeks.

On Monday and Tuesday, the storm hit the eastern Caribbean islands, causing substantial damage to several of the Antilles including catastrophic damage to Dominica where it made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 160 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said after the storm, “So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace… I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating … indeed, mind-boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured.”

NHC also reports the storm has the lowest central pressure of any hurricane since 2007 and has the 10th lowest pressure of any Atlantic hurricane on record.

What makes Hurricane Maria especially powerful is its “pinhole eye” — a smaller-than-usual eye that causes the eye wall and rain bands around it to be exceptionally dangerous, as the storm spends much faster, according to Bustle.

Walls being blown apart during extreme wind inside lobby of hotel #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/bL9PUOEzJN — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 20, 2017

Early Wednesday, Hurricane Maria made direct landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane with ground wind speeds in excess of 110 mph (it broke the measurement tool). Meteorologist say some areas of the island could receive as much as 25 inches of rain from the storm. Maria is the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years, according to ABC news and other outlets.

Currently, the hurricane is not projected to hit the eastern U.S. coast, though the Weather Channel says the path could shift depending on how long former-Hurricane Jose (now a tropical storm) maintains its stalled presence in the waters of the Northeastern coast. Maria’s northern, rather than western, trajectory is due to pressure being absorbed by Jose, but if Jose weakens, it could allow pressure to redevelop in the area, causing a change to Maria’s path.

At the very least, Maria will likely cause high rip tides to the eastern coast and has the potential to cause flooding to coastal areas, as Tropical Storm Jose has done and threatens to continue doing, according to CNN. Jose has caused flooding in New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia, as well as other areas. Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware are all under a tropical storm warning with the potential for flooding.