Association of Wisconsin Cleaning Contractors (AWCC)

AWCC is a Wisconsin-based, non-profit professional association promoting the use of professional cleaning contractors by the general public through marketing and public relations efforts. Although chartered in Wisconsin and operating statewide, the AWCC accepts all interested members from outside of Wisconsin. AWCC’s mission is to promote and foster the mutual interests of its various membership groups while ensuring delivery of the highest level of professional cleaning services to the public.

British Damage Management Association (BDMA)

The BDMA is committed to raising industry standards, providing accreditation for professional practitioners and facilitating recognition of specialist services in the recovery and restoration sector.

Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI)

BSCAI has become the trade association of the building-service industry, representing a worldwide network of more than 2,000 member companies from across the U.S. and 30 other countries who provide cleaning, facility maintenance, and other related services to building owners and managers. The association provides educational programs, publications, video training programs, seminars, and networking opportunities, all developed specifically for the building-service contracting industry.

Carpet and Fabricare Institute (CFI)

This site serves as a source of contact and information for CFI members, as well as a source for consumers to find qualified professional cleaning technicians in their area.

Carpet and Rug Cleaners Institute of Illinois (CRCII)

CRCII members broaden their experiences by talking with other successful people who own a business similar to theirs, regardless of how large or small.

Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI)

The CRI is a Dalton, GA-based trade association for manufacturers of carpet and rugs. Website features include information on CRI courses and publications, carpet care and maintenance, stain removal, choosing carpets, and carpets and the environment (including info on CRI’s Indoor Air Quality Testing Program).

Carpet Cleaners Institute of the Northwest (CCINW)

The CCINW is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing the growth of professionalism in the textile cleaning industry through business-to-business communication and education throughout the Northwestern United States and Western Canada.

Floor Covering Installation Contractors Association (FCICA)

FCICA provides its members with continuing education, access to cutting-edge technology and networking opportunities to assist them in achieving their business goals.

Floorcovering Institute of Ontario/Certified Carpet and Fabricare Division (FIOCCFD)

The FIO is dedicated to the professional development of the floor covering industry through education and communication. Members include certified carpet and fabric cleaners, retailers, manufacturers, distributors of carpet, hardwood, resilient, and laminate flooring, and suppliers to the industry.

Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA)

The Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) is a nonprofit, multi-disciplined organization dedicated to promoting the exchange of indoor environmental information, through education and research, for the safety and well-being of the general public.

Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)

The IICRC has served as the Industry Guardian for the cleaning, inspection and restoration service industries for more than 30 years. As a non-profit certification organization, the IICRC helps ensure that you have access to trusted and trained cleaning professionals by establishing and monitoring certification programs and standards for these industries.

ISSA

With more than 7,000 members including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and associated service members, ISSA is the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. The association is committed to helping its members change the way the world views cleaning, providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. The association is headquartered in Northbrook, IL, USA, with regional offices in Mainz, Germany, and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.issa.com, follow ISSA on social media at www.facebook.com/issaworldwide and www.twitter.com/issaworldwide, or join the discussion in ISSA- The World Wide Cleaning Industry Association LinkedIn group at www.issa.com/linkedin. For more information on ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

Low Moisture Carpet Cleaners Association (LMCCA)

The LMCCA is an organization devoted to the personal advancement of Professional Carpet Cleaning Technicians who utilize low moisture cleaning systems in their business operations.

Midsouth Professional Cleaners Association (MSPCA)

The MSPCA membership includes a wide variety of restoration and repair, remediation, cleaning and inspection professionals. The Annual MSPCA Convention & Trade Show brings together experts to help grow business, expand knowledge and keep equipment up to date. The MSPCA also offers regional meetings, new product and equipment information and continuing education throughout the year. An effective voice for the cleaning industry though the IICRC, the MSPCA is a stockholder in the IICRC and has representatives on the board.

National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA)

NADCA is a non-profit association of companies engaged in the cleaning of HVAC systems. Its primary mission is to promote source removal as the only acceptable method of cleaning and to establish industry standards for the association. NADCA represents qualified companies engaged in the assessment, cleaning, and restoration of HVAC systems, and assists its members in providing high-quality service to customers.

National Carpet Cleaners Association (NCCA)

NCCA is the only independent UK trade body dedicated to the cleaning of carpets, upholstery, curtains and other soft furnishings. As such, it is now nationally recognized by government, media, industry and commerce as the authoritative source of information and advice on all aspects of the industry.

New York Rug Cleaners Institute (NYRCI)

The mission of the Institute is to serve as an independent, non-profit association that promotes education to its members, endorses high standards and ethics, and advances communication and technical proficiency within the cleaning, inspection and restoration industries. The Institute also acts as a central means of communication between members in all industry segments.

Professional Cleaners Association (PCA) Bane

The PCA was founded in 1980 by 60 Bane-Clene professionals who wanted an exclusive organization to represent those with the highest standard of service in the industry. It has been in the forefront of the fight against bait-and-switch advertising, and has lobbied the United States Congress for changes in labor laws. An ongoing program promotes good corporate citizenship in such matters as employee safety and proper wastewater disposal. All Bane-Clene Systems owners who have achieved certification through Bane-Clene Institute are eligible for membership.

Professional Cleaning and Restoration Alliance (PCRA)

Producers of the annual Connections Convention and Trade Show. Membership discounts available.

Restoration Industry Association (RIA)

The Association of Specialists in Cleaning and Restoration (ASCR) has changed its name and is now the Restoration Industry Association (RIA). Acting to preserve open competition, the RIA represents its members’ interests and provides information to the public, media, government and other audiences.

Society of Cleaning and Restoration Technicians (SCRT)

The SCRT is a non-profit trade association for companies related to the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. It provides members with up-to-date technical, management and marketing information. The SCRT will help companies be successful in ways that demonstrate respect for ethical values, industry coworkers, allied vendors, consumers, communities and the environment.

Totally Booked University

Totally Booked University is the creation of Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax magazine. TBU provides seminars and workshops for carpet cleaners and disaster restoration business owners and managers, helping them with progressive marketing systems to get more customers and get “totally booked” with work. Visit www.totallybookeduniversity.com for more information, and for locations and dates of upcoming seminars.

World Floor Covering Association (WFCA)

The WFCA is committed to providing its retailer members and industry partners leadership and resources that will raise the level of professionalism, increase industry profitability and enhance consumer satisfaction. To this end, the WFCA has launched the industry’s only consumer advocacy website designed to provide web visitors the tools, resources and information to make certain their floor-covering shopping experience is successful and satisfactory. Through this site, visitors will be directed to WFCA member retailers who will assist consumers in managing all the variables in the floor covering purchase process.