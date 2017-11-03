Cleanfax caught up with Steve Marsh of Single Truck Success and Be Competition Free during The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2017 in Las Vegas, and we asked Marsh how new companies can keep a steady stream of customers. Marsh points to the importance of customer sources.

See the full video on focusing on customer sources below.

“I think what really helps, if you’re looking at individual customers, there’s a whole lot of them that you need. ,” Marsh says. “Instead of looking at individuals, look at them as groups.”

Business owners should look to discover how new customers chose their company for services, whether through Yelp, a search engine, mailers, a friend, etc., Marsh explains.

“When you look and say, ‘How do we get more sources?’ because the sources keep on giving, whereas a customer you may only have once,” Marsh adds. “The goal is to get most of your customers to be repeat and referral.”

Steve Marsh is a 40-year veteran of the carpet cleaning industry, an instructor, and a Senior Carpet Inspector. He helps home-service companies quickly establish profitable clienteles and then progress to serving higher-quality customers. To help companies achieve these goals, Marsh created the step-by-step programs Single Truck Success and Be Competition Free. For more information, visit www.professional-carpet-cleaning-service.com.

Articles by Steve Marsh available at www.cleanfax.com/author/steve-marsh.

Popular articles include:

5 Easy Ways to Increase the Job Ticket

Can You Afford to Ignore Social Review Sites?