If you engage in disaster restoration work, have you found that insurance companies...

Pay your invoice but only after some hassling (30%, 13 Votes)

Always question your invoice and eventually you lower your price to get paid (30%, 13 Votes)

Delay payment and you must fight for your money (23%, 10 Votes)

Pay your invoice as submitted and in a timely manner (16%, 7 Votes)

N/A (1%, 0 Votes) Total Voters: 43

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

When you pay your technicians, which of the following do you offer?

Hourly wage (48%, 105 Votes)

Hourly wage plus commisssion (28%, 62 Votes)

Commission only (11%, 23 Votes)

Salary plus commission (5%, 10 Votes)

N/A (4%, 9 Votes)

Salary (4%, 9 Votes) Total Voters: 218

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

If you are a restoration contractor, did you get your start in the industry as a carpet cleaning contractor?

Yes, and then I added restoration services (67%, 41 Votes)

No, I have only worked in restoration (25%, 15 Votes)

N/A (13%, 8 Votes) Total Voters: 61

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

Do you find delivering or sending gifts (candy, food items, flowers, gift cards) to be an effective marketing method?

Yes, it works well for our company (34%, 44 Votes)

It's a nice gesture but doesn't mean much (29%, 38 Votes)

I've never tried it (21%, 27 Votes)

No, it is a waste of time (12%, 15 Votes)

N/A (4%, 7 Votes) Total Voters: 130

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

How often do you get called back for recurring spots?

Rarely (62%, 82 Votes)

Occasionally (21%, 28 Votes)

Never (12%, 16 Votes)

Often (7%, 9 Votes)

N/A (1%, 1 Votes) Total Voters: 133

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

Auto Dialers: Do You Use Them?

Are you kidding? They are the worst things ever. I'll never use them. (72%, 28 Votes)

N/A - I don't market to the public. (13%, 5 Votes)

I've tried them, but I don't find them to be effective marketing tools. (13%, 5 Votes)

Yes, I find them to be effective marketing tools (3%, 1 Votes) Total Voters: 39

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

Do you accept credit cards for cleaning or restoration services?

Yes (58%, 47 Votes)

No (40%, 32 Votes)

N/A (2%, 2 Votes) Total Voters: 81

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

Do you care what other companies charge for their services?

No (58%, 81 Votes)

Yes (41%, 58 Votes)

N/A (1%, 1 Votes) Total Voters: 140

Start Date: @

End Date: @

How much does your company live by its mission statement?

Everything we do is a reflection of it. (55%, 12 Votes)

We don't have a mission statement. (27%, 6 Votes)

We try to reflect it in our actions when possible. (14%, 3 Votes)

We don’t often think of how our actions reflect upon it. (5%, 1 Votes)

Other. (0%, 0 Votes) Total Voters: 22

Start Date: @

End Date: @

Does your company have a mission statement?

Yes. (56%, 23 Votes)

No. (34%, 14 Votes)

What's a mission statement? (10%, 4 Votes) Total Voters: 41

Start Date: @

End Date: @

Does your company perform hard floor cleaning?

Yes. (82%, 51 Votes)

No. (15%, 9 Votes)

Adding/considering adding soon. (3%, 2 Votes) Total Voters: 62

Start Date: @

End Date: @

How much impact on your work have IICRC standards and reference guides had?

They have greatly affected it for the better. (51%, 20 Votes)

They have had little to no effect on my work. (28%, 11 Votes)

They have slightly affected it for the better. (18%, 7 Votes)

They have slightly affected it for the worse. (3%, 1 Votes)

They have greatly affected it for the worse. (0%, 0 Votes)

Other. (0%, 0 Votes) Total Voters: 39

Start Date: @

End Date: @

When it comes to purchasing cleaning agents, you:

Purchase various products from a single distributor who carries several manufacturers’ items (or online). (94%, 125 Votes)

Purchase products offered by just one manufacturer who has a solid, proven product line. (5%, 6 Votes)

Purchase the most inexpensive products because keeping costs down is a priority. (1%, 2 Votes) Total Voters: 133

Start Date: @

End Date: @

Would you take this job?

No (60%, 21 Votes)

Yes (40%, 14 Votes) Total Voters: 35

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

Red Candle Wax versus Blue Ice Pack

Blue Ice Pack (64%, 18 Votes)

Red Candle Wax (36%, 10 Votes) Total Voters: 28

Start Date: @

End Date: No Expiry

Which of the following best describes your marketing plan?

Even though I want more work, I have no specific marketing plan. (23%, 16 Votes)

I stay busy, so I never/rarely have to market my company. (22%, 15 Votes)

My marketing plan is set several months in advance. (22%, 15 Votes)

I’ve finalize my marketing plan for the entire year. (19%, 13 Votes)

I market my company only when my work is slow. (14%, 10 Votes) Total Voters: 69

Start Date: @

End Date: @

On average, are your prices:

Higher than most of your competitors (51%, 80 Votes)

Similar to your competitors (35%, 54 Votes)

The highest of anyone around (9%, 14 Votes)

Known as the lowest in your area (5%, 8 Votes) Total Voters: 156

Start Date: @

End Date: @

How many technicians do you employ?

2-4 technicians (26%, 20 Votes)

I work alone (with no desire for techs) (24%, 18 Votes)

5-10 technicians (16%, 12 Votes)

1 technician (14%, 11 Votes)

I work alone (but want techs) (8%, 6 Votes)

11-20 technicians (7%, 5 Votes)

More than 20 technicians (5%, 4 Votes) Total Voters: 76

Start Date: @

End Date: @

Do you price jobs by email?

No (36%, 50 Votes)

Ballpark figures only (35%, 48 Votes)

Yes (29%, 40 Votes) Total Voters: 138

Start Date: @

End Date: @

How much vacation time do you take each year?

1-2 weeks (37%, 31 Votes)

2-3 weeks (18%, 15 Votes)

3+ weeks (18%, 15 Votes)

Less than one week (15%, 13 Votes)

None (11%, 9 Votes)

Other (1%, 1 Votes) Total Voters: 84

Start Date: @

End Date: @