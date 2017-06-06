If you engage in disaster restoration work, have you found that insurance companies...
- Pay your invoice but only after some hassling (30%, 13 Votes)
- Always question your invoice and eventually you lower your price to get paid (30%, 13 Votes)
- Delay payment and you must fight for your money (23%, 10 Votes)
- Pay your invoice as submitted and in a timely manner (16%, 7 Votes)
- N/A (1%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 43
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
When you pay your technicians, which of the following do you offer?
- Hourly wage (48%, 105 Votes)
- Hourly wage plus commisssion (28%, 62 Votes)
- Commission only (11%, 23 Votes)
- Salary plus commission (5%, 10 Votes)
- N/A (4%, 9 Votes)
- Salary (4%, 9 Votes)
Total Voters: 218
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
If you are a restoration contractor, did you get your start in the industry as a carpet cleaning contractor?
- Yes, and then I added restoration services (67%, 41 Votes)
- No, I have only worked in restoration (25%, 15 Votes)
- N/A (13%, 8 Votes)
Total Voters: 61
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
Do you find delivering or sending gifts (candy, food items, flowers, gift cards) to be an effective marketing method?
- Yes, it works well for our company (34%, 44 Votes)
- It's a nice gesture but doesn't mean much (29%, 38 Votes)
- I've never tried it (21%, 27 Votes)
- No, it is a waste of time (12%, 15 Votes)
- N/A (4%, 7 Votes)
Total Voters: 130
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
How often do you get called back for recurring spots?
- Rarely (62%, 82 Votes)
- Occasionally (21%, 28 Votes)
- Never (12%, 16 Votes)
- Often (7%, 9 Votes)
- N/A (1%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 133
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
Auto Dialers: Do You Use Them?
- Are you kidding? They are the worst things ever. I'll never use them. (72%, 28 Votes)
- N/A - I don't market to the public. (13%, 5 Votes)
- I've tried them, but I don't find them to be effective marketing tools. (13%, 5 Votes)
- Yes, I find them to be effective marketing tools (3%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 39
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
Do you accept credit cards for cleaning or restoration services?
- Yes (58%, 47 Votes)
- No (40%, 32 Votes)
- N/A (2%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 81
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
Do you care what other companies charge for their services?
- No (58%, 81 Votes)
- Yes (41%, 58 Votes)
- N/A (1%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 140
Start Date: @
End Date: @
How much does your company live by its mission statement?
- Everything we do is a reflection of it. (55%, 12 Votes)
- We don't have a mission statement. (27%, 6 Votes)
- We try to reflect it in our actions when possible. (14%, 3 Votes)
- We don’t often think of how our actions reflect upon it. (5%, 1 Votes)
- Other. (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 22
Start Date: @
End Date: @
Does your company have a mission statement?
- Yes. (56%, 23 Votes)
- No. (34%, 14 Votes)
- What's a mission statement? (10%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 41
Start Date: @
End Date: @
Does your company perform hard floor cleaning?
- Yes. (82%, 51 Votes)
- No. (15%, 9 Votes)
- Adding/considering adding soon. (3%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 62
Start Date: @
End Date: @
How much impact on your work have IICRC standards and reference guides had?
- They have greatly affected it for the better. (51%, 20 Votes)
- They have had little to no effect on my work. (28%, 11 Votes)
- They have slightly affected it for the better. (18%, 7 Votes)
- They have slightly affected it for the worse. (3%, 1 Votes)
- They have greatly affected it for the worse. (0%, 0 Votes)
- Other. (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 39
Start Date: @
End Date: @
When it comes to purchasing cleaning agents, you:
- Purchase various products from a single distributor who carries several manufacturers’ items (or online). (94%, 125 Votes)
- Purchase products offered by just one manufacturer who has a solid, proven product line. (5%, 6 Votes)
- Purchase the most inexpensive products because keeping costs down is a priority. (1%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 133
Start Date: @
End Date: @
Would you take this job?
- No (60%, 21 Votes)
- Yes (40%, 14 Votes)
Total Voters: 35
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
Red Candle Wax versus Blue Ice Pack
- Blue Ice Pack (64%, 18 Votes)
- Red Candle Wax (36%, 10 Votes)
Total Voters: 28
Start Date: @
End Date: No Expiry
Which of the following best describes your marketing plan?
- Even though I want more work, I have no specific marketing plan. (23%, 16 Votes)
- I stay busy, so I never/rarely have to market my company. (22%, 15 Votes)
- My marketing plan is set several months in advance. (22%, 15 Votes)
- I’ve finalize my marketing plan for the entire year. (19%, 13 Votes)
- I market my company only when my work is slow. (14%, 10 Votes)
Total Voters: 69
Start Date: @
End Date: @
On average, are your prices:
- Higher than most of your competitors (51%, 80 Votes)
- Similar to your competitors (35%, 54 Votes)
- The highest of anyone around (9%, 14 Votes)
- Known as the lowest in your area (5%, 8 Votes)
Total Voters: 156
Start Date: @
End Date: @
How many technicians do you employ?
- 2-4 technicians (26%, 20 Votes)
- I work alone (with no desire for techs) (24%, 18 Votes)
- 5-10 technicians (16%, 12 Votes)
- 1 technician (14%, 11 Votes)
- I work alone (but want techs) (8%, 6 Votes)
- 11-20 technicians (7%, 5 Votes)
- More than 20 technicians (5%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 76
Start Date: @
End Date: @
Do you price jobs by email?
- No (36%, 50 Votes)
- Ballpark figures only (35%, 48 Votes)
- Yes (29%, 40 Votes)
Total Voters: 138
Start Date: @
End Date: @
How much vacation time do you take each year?
- 1-2 weeks (37%, 31 Votes)
- 2-3 weeks (18%, 15 Votes)
- 3+ weeks (18%, 15 Votes)
- Less than one week (15%, 13 Votes)
- None (11%, 9 Votes)
- Other (1%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 84
Start Date: @
End Date: @
