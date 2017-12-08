FALL RIVER, MA — XL North recently interviewed Cleanfax Executive Editor Jeff Cross in a spotlight on his life in the cleaning and restoration industry.

In the article, Cross explains how he originally began his adult life as a journalist but found his way into carpet cleaning after a friend explained how profitable his company had quickly become. With a desire to bring home more money for his growing family, Cross took a chance in the industry and started his own cleaning and restoration company, which he owned and operated for 15 years.

The XL North interview dives into all of Cross’ industry work outside of the magazine including this work as an educator, teaching courses for the IICRC and Totally Booked University, which he founded. Teaching classes allows Cross a chance to stay in tune with topics most important to professionals in the industry, which helps inform the content he fills Cleanfax with.

In the article, Cross discusses the importance of company image in modern times and the complicated relationship between consumer desires and service companies. He reiterates throughout the interview the importance of education, both the need for industry companies to maintain education and the need to educate their customers on the scientific data relevant to carpet.

Read the full article by XL North on Cross at the XL North blog site.