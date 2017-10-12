The first North American WoolSafe Educational Conference took place in September in Las Vegas immediately following The Experience Convention and Trade Show and was well attended. The company reports “numerous requests to organize a second [event].”

The program followed the popular two-day format. There were seminars and workshops covering challenging cleaning and maintenance topics, focused marketing and WoolSafe cleaning research on day one. On day two attendees visited Oriental Express, owned by Bill Pinckard, a modern state-of-the-art rug cleaning facility. Bill and his staff highlighted his rug cleaning process and demonstrated a variety of rug cleaning methods used in his very successful business.

The WoolSafe Educational Conference saw delegates traveling to Las Vegas from England, Austria, Brazil, Nigeria, Canada, and around the US to advance their knowledge and expand their skill set. “[The conference] had top-notch speakers and great education. We really enjoyed it,” said attendee Miranda Gwilliam of Rug Worx, a WoolSafe Service Provider company owner.

The focus of the event, jointly organized by WoolSafe Headquarters in the UK and Ruth Travis, director of WoolSafe North America, was the protection and cleaning of carpets and rugs made with wool and other natural and regenerated cellulosic fibers.

These new, and increasingly popular fibers, can present unique challenges to carpet and rug cleaners. However, as the presenters pointed out, with the right knowledge, tools and cleaning solutions, most of the issues can successfully be overcome. The WoolSafe Educational Conference was sponsored and supported by WoolSafe cleaning product licensees whose low-moisture cleaning methods and protectors are especially suited for the maintenance of these fibers.

In addition to an update on WoolSafe research by Dr. Agnes Zsednai and technical presentations by Scott Warrington and Aaron Groseclose on challenging cleaning and maintenance topics, Jim Bardwell and Robert Pettyjohn treated the delegates to inspirational and aspirational speeches.

Steve Bakker, of WoolSafe Global Marketing, enlightened the delegates as to the organization’s current and future promotional activities. Of particular interest to attendees were the successful introduction of WoolSafe Associate Membership for carpet manufacturers, the uptake of WoolSafe carpet and rug care iFrames, and the WoolSafe Carpet Stain Removal Guide App.

“After many successful seminars in the UK and Australia, WoolSafe was thrilled to host an event for Service Providers, Cleaning Product Licensees in the United States and other cleaning professionals,” according to Dr. Agnes Zsednai, WoolSafe Managing Director.

For more information on WoolSafe’s work in North America, contact Ruth Travis at ruth@woolsafe.org.

The organization wishes to thank R.E. Whittaker, Carpet Cleaner America, and Fiber ProTector for their support as well as MasterBlend, BridgePoint, MicroSeal, and Oriental Express for their technical contributions.