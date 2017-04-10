SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Former STEAMATIC president Steve Willis has been named milliCare’s Floor & Textile Care company’s new network managing director, according to a press release. Willis, who is well known in the cleaning and restoration industries, will lead growth and performance of the global milliCare franchise network at all levels.



In the new role, Willis will work directly with ongoing recruitment to the milliCare franchise network, working to grow it and continue to develop a strategy for success and strong leadership at the corporate level. He will be stationed in Dallas.

Willis plans to grow network engagement through elevation of the company brand. He says, “I’m looking forward to developing a long-term team strategy to support and benefit the milliCare franchise network.”

Willis, who is an active presenter, trainer and industry association member, enters this top leadership role with more than two decades of management experience including his recent role with STEAMATIC in which he headed international company, directing strategy across franchisees and corporate employees and helping to expand the company name globally. He brings with him knowledge and experience in sales, marketing and franchise development among other key skills. Willis is a Certified Franchise Executive and BOMI approved as a continuing education provider for property and facility managers. In addition, he is an IICRC Master Textile Cleaner.

“Steve takes a team approach to improving operational efficiency,” Bill Graves, vice president of commercial sales Americas for Milliken’s Floor Covering Division, said in the release. “His high level of financial and strategic acumen will lead the milliCare franchise network toward achieving their profitability and performance goals.”

milliCare is a partner for consistent, specialty floor and textile care. The company has been in operation for more than 20 years.