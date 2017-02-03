As you may have noticed, Cleanfax has been a little silent lately.

That’s over.

ISSA, the world-wide cleaning industry association, acquired the Cleanfax brand recently and the Cleanfax staff is gearing up for action. With the backing of ISSA, combined with the editorial expertise you have come to rely on, you can look forward to more dedicated resources to ensure the combined cleaning and restoration marketplace has a voice and a provider of valuable, credible tools and resources to keep the industry informed and to help them succeed.

Stay up-to-date and see what’s happening with the Cleanfax brand as Jeff Cross, executive editor, delivers the scoop and also shares what you can look forward to soon. Enjoy this very short video.