LAS VEGAS — The Experience recently announced well-known industry professionals, Lisa Wagner and Mark Kennedy, have joined the organization’s expert team as coordinators of the rug demo stage in the trade show hall of The Experience Convention and Trade Show.

Known internationally as a rug care instructor, Wagner is also the creator of the “most visited rug care consumer resource on the web,” www.rugchick.com. She also is a frequent contributor to Cleanfax. Kennedy is a recognized business-building consultant and author of Secrets of Carpet Cleaning Super-Giants.

Wagner and Kennedy will train hand and teach hands-on programs during the 2017 show as well as bring in innovative and important educational sessions from rug experts to the rug demo area.

“We will have sessions presented by some of the best in the craft on topics ranging from rug identification to today’s biggest problem rugs to the best marketing strategies for attracting rug customers,” Kennedy said.

Wagner added, “The Rug Sucker founder Joe Roberts will be showing the latest in their rug cleaning tools. This company has been responsible for more new companies getting into rug cleaning at an affordable level, and anyone thinking about adding the service needs to come see this system in action.”

The Experience will take place September 6–8 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with the trade show opening at 4 p.m. on Day 1.

“The addition of Lisa and Mark to the program will bring great value to our attendees and bring strong presentations and expert training to the show,” Larry Cooper, managing partner of The Experience, said. “We are very excited to welcome Lisa and Mark to the largest industry convention and trade show.”

The Experience invites readers to attend the full convention for the more rug care-specific sessions and other great education and hands on programs. However, trade show-only passes are available as well.

To register, go to www.experiencetheevents.com or call 303-469-0306.