ATLANTA — Veritiv Corporation’s facility solutions segment received the “Event Marketing — Event Under $100K Investment” award during the 60th Annual Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards Gala in Atlanta.

Veritiv’s campaign, “Vendorama — Trade Show in a Box” offered a platform and educational setting for the company’s facility solutions advisors to interact with suppliers and clients through a series of events staged across the company’s locations in Manheim, Pennsylvania, Farmingtom, New York, and Phoenix, Arizona, among others.

Name the number one jan-san distributor on Mondern Distribution Management’s 2016 Top Jan-San Distributors ranking, Veritiv, which is known as a leader among business-to-business distribution solutions within the industry, was honored during the gala March 9 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The company was recognized as a finalist in two other categories during the event. First, its “It is not just toilet paper!” social media campaign was a finalist in the category “Web & Interactive Marketing/Social Media Campaign” for companies with less than $1 billion in revenue. Second, Veritiv’s “Word association for greater brand equity” campaign was a finalist in the “Visual Branding Identity/B2B” category.

“This recognition validates the creative work happening every day at Veritiv,” Martha Issa, director of strategy & marketing facility solutions at Veritiv said in the release. “It is a collective, ‘one team’ effort between our internal creative agency and our segment marketing teams to build excitement and drive meaningful messages and content to our customers on a consistent basis.”

The AMY Awards program recognizes marketers who craft innovative strategies and unforgettable campaigns and produce outstanding results.