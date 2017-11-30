BILLERICA, MA — Stockholders of cleaning and maintenance supply distributor Triple S elected its new board of directors for 2018, according to a release.

Morten Riegg was named the new board director in the election, which took place during the company‘s Annual Stockholders Meeting.

The newly elected Board is comprised of the following:

Dr. Aaron A. Buchko | Professor, Bradley University, Peoria, IL

Michael Chiappe | California Janitorial Supply, San Jose, CA

Jim Chittom, Jr. | Roman Chemical Corporation, Rome, GA

Ken Crutcher | Kenway Distributors Inc., Louisville, KY

James Egan | Egan Supply Company, Omaha, NE

Butch Ellis | Lansing Sanitary Supply Company, Lansing, MI

Bruce Janvey | I. Janvey & Sons Inc., Hempstead, NY

Dutch Owens | GEM Supply Company Inc., Orlando, FL

Morten Riegg | GORM Inc., Ontario, CA

Michael Tighe | Industrial Cleaning Products Inc., West Boylston, MA

John Treat | Treat’s Solutions LLC, Oklahoma City, OK

Dutch Owens (Gem Supply Company Inc.) of Orlando, FL, was elected chairman of the board. Jim Chittom Jr. (Roman Chemical Corporation) of Rome, GA, was elected secretary. Forrest T. Thompson IV of Triple S was elected treasurer, and Alan E. Sadler also of Triple S was elected clerk.

The organization would like to welcome Morten Riegg, President of GORM, Inc., Ontario, CA, as a new director, and thank outgoing Director David Rea, House Sanitary Supply Co., Ventura, CA, for his 12 years of service to the organization.