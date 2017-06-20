SMITHVILLE, MO — Thornell Corporation recently announced that Odorcide Duralast products now include the the addition of Pet-Soothe.

“This proprietary feature can help prevent inappropriate marking by relieving the stress and anxiety that accompanies these episodes thus encouraging proper behavior,” the company said of the addition’s affect on pets.

The company reports that benefits can last up to 30 days after application of Duralast, which is “specifically formulated to eliminate odors caused by pet urine, leaving behind a fresh appealing fragrance.”

Odorcide Duralast with Pet-Soothe comes in gallons and is available in five fragrances: Citrus Mist, Lavender Vanilla, Mountain Air, Peach Blossom, and White Linen.