In the Restoration Industry Association‘s November/December 2017 Cleaning & Restoration, RIA Industry Adviser and Honorary Member Pete Consigli provides his own perspective on the modern restoration industry in “The State of the Restoration Industry.”

The article looks at 2017, with its big, devastating disasters, and the trends and changes taking place last year. Consigli points to moments he considers most important from the year, including the seven-years-in-the-making Certified Restorer Body of Knowledge, and industry trends like the “globalization” of the RIA.

Not surprisingly, Consigli points to the problem we all talk about in the restoration industry: TPAs.

In the article, Consigli says, “RIA’s strategic planning process identified the No. 1 challenge affecting its members’ growth and prosperity in the insurance damage repair marketplace to be the rise of Third Party Administrators (TPAs).” Consigli discusses questions surrounding whether the divide between restorers and TPAs will widen or narrow.

Consigli, who is well-known in the restoration industry as the Water Loss Specialist certification program advisor and a long-time member of the organization (he is also a past Martin L. King award recipient), also looks to the rising younger generation within the industry. He points out not only the need for young industry members to get involved in the industry decisions, but also for the older generations to take part in the education of younger restorers.

“Help mentor them when and where you can, and get in the arena,” he says. “Standing on the sidelines, identifying problems without offering a solution and groaning only slows evolution and impedes progress.”