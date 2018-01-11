SANTA BARBARA, CA — Flooding, mudslides, and mudflows than began Tuesday, January 9 have decimated parts of Southern California after heavy rain filled areas affected by the recent Thomas wildfire, according to multiple news outlets.

While trees, plants, and other vegetation would normally slow rainwater, hindering the flow of water and helping prevent soil from being gathered up into mudflows, the fire-ravaged sections of California affected by the recent rainstorms has no little remaining vegetation to stop the fast-moving water. The death toll currently stands at 17, though many are still missing.

While rescuers continue to search for victims in the debris, survivors have begun to question how they will recover. According to CNN, the event has damaged close to 500 homes in Santa Barbara County as well as 20 commercial buildings. Another 65 homes and eight commercial buildings were completely destroyed.

By midday Tuesday, images began to surface on social media of the damage to the area. Fabiola Ramirez of NBC’s KSBY News tweeted multiple views of the destruction from the flooding and mudflows:

The destruction this #CAstorm left is unbelievable. This is #Montecito along East Valley Road and also along Olive Mill Rd. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mRfx2oj0ZG — Fabiola Ramirez (@_FabRamirez) January 9, 2018

Death toll rises to 15 people due to the flash flood in #Montecito area. #CAwx #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/XEyjXBI3gg — Fabiola Ramirez (@_FabRamirez) January 10, 2018

Multiple outlets reported Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown’s view of the mudslides. “It looked like a World War I battlefield,” he said.

We will continue to update this story as it develops. Check back for updates.