BELLINGHAM, WA – ServiceMonster, a field service SaaS company who provides field service industry professionals with an all-in-one business solution, has announced a partnership with SoftWash Systems, an all-chemical cleaning method and network of companies.

This new agreement enables SoftWash Systems’ businesses to benefit from ServiceMonster’s platform, which includes reporting and analytics components, along with customer and order management, scheduling, and marketing tools. The partnership allows SoftWash Systems to customize the ServiceMonster platform specifically for the Softwash community.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this union,” said Joe Kowalski, CEO of ServiceMonster. “AC Lockyer, the owner of SoftWash Systems, and I are thrilled to be combining forces in this way. Not only will users have full access to ServiceMonster and related mobile apps, they will also be able to utilize our Super Agents service, and have free access to our support staff and training resources.”

Since 2003, ServiceMonster’s goal has been to build software solutions that help business owners become more professional, more efficient, and more profitable. To learn more about ServiceMonster, visit www.servicemonster.net.