MEMPHIS, TN — ServiceMaster has named Pratip Dastidar senior vice president and chief transformation officer, leading a push to better customer experience improvements across the business, as well as simplifying company processes and enhancing productivity, according to a press release.

Dastidar has held executive roles across multiple industries including industrial, technological, and digital areas. Prior to joining Service Master, he managed the operational scale-up of cloud-based software company Salesforce. He also spent tenors with HP, where he was vice president of process transformation, and as a director for Amazon, as well as roles with Applied Materials, Honeywell, and United Technologies. He is a certified Lean Master and Six Sigma Master Blackbelt.

“Bringing Pratip onboard reflects our continued commitment to make ServiceMaster a strong process-oriented, customer-focused organization,” said Service Master CEO Nik Varty. “While we will continue to invest in the required resources to grow our business profitably, we will use lean initiatives and digital capabilities to drive efficiency and process excellence to become an organization that relentlessly improves the customer experience and creates more value for customers and shareholders.”

Dastidar will report directly to Varty.

ServiceMaster provides residential and commercial services through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. Its brands ServiceMaster Restore, AmeriSpec, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore, and Terminix.