ROSELLE, IL — Jon-Don has announced that it will carry Saiger’s Sauce carpet cleaning products from Saiger’s Steam Clean.

Saiger’s Steam Clean is a family-owned company that has been in business since 1967, employing four generations of cleaning specialists. In addition to providing cleaning services to homes and businesses throughout Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Saiger’s has also developed a line of high-performing carpet cleaning products that has quickly gained popularity throughout the carpet cleaning industry.

“When we first started working to make our products, we simply wanted to find something we liked that worked for us. When other cleaners heard about our ‘secret sauce’ and how great it was performing, they asked for our help. Being a Saiger, you could say that helping is in our DNA. We started off sending our product to a few cleaners here and there, and now we’re moving forward with large scale production and distribution through Jon-Don, one of the best suppliers in the industry. It’s been a humbling experience and we’re grateful to Jon-Don for all their support,” says Mark Saiger, owner of Saiger’s Steam Clean.

Jon-Don will carry three Saiger’s Sauce products:

Saiger’s Sauce 1 — A high-quality pre-spray designed to power through tough dirt, grease and grime on carpet, tile and grout, and synthetic rugs. It has a light lemon scent.

Saiger’s Sauce Free & Clear — The same high-performing pre-spray with no artificial dyes or perfumes. It is also hypoallergenic and VOC-compliant in all 50 states.

Saiger’s Sauce Blue Flame Boost-It Pack — A kit containing Saiger’s Sauce 1, GForce Soy Booster and Booster Powder. This pack is designed for the dirtiest, greasiest environments, such as rental properties and restaurants.

“Jon-Don and Saiger’s Steam Clean share similar values. In addition to our shared focus on providing superior customer service, we’re also committed to supporting the success of professional carpet cleaners,” says Kyle Marchewka, Carpet Product Manager for Jon-Don.

Jon-Don is a leading national distributor of supplies, equipment and training to professional contractors and in-house service providers in the disaster restoration, carpet and flooring maintenance, janitorial, and concrete surface prep and polishing segments. Since 1978, Jon-Don has strategically expanded its distribution centers and stores to better serve its customers nationwide. For more information about Jon-Don, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.