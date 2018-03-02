TORONTO, ON — Safety Express, which is part of the Aramsco family, has acquired the Calgary, ON-based Norclean family of companies, which is the parent company of Esteam Cleaning Systems, including Cleanco Truckmounts, and Fibreclean Supplies.

“We are excited to partner with Tim Hendrix and the entire Fibreclean and Esteam teams. They share our strong belief in providing customers with an exceptional experience. Our focus will be to work together to continue to provide an outstanding customer experience, while also leveraging the additional solutions and services the combined companies have to offer our customers,” says Kelly Robertson, President of Safety Express.

Esteam is known for its truckmounts and portable extractors; while Fibreclean provides equipment, chemicals, parts and accessories to the carpet cleaning and restoration industries in Canada. Fibreclean and Esteam will each maintain their current staff, and each will continue under its existing names.

“We are excited about the combination of strengths and culture in the joining of our two organizations. Fibreclean and Esteam’s commitment to the customer service experience is shared by the Safety Express group and we look forward to continuing to provide the industry’s best products and services to our combined customer base,” says Tim Hendrix, President of Norclean.

For more information, visit www.safetyexpress.com.