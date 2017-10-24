NASHVILLE — RTPE registry program founder Ken Larsen, CR, WLS. CMP recently announced a special Registered Third Party Evaluator (RTPE) workshop, which will take place on November 9 at the Restoration Sciences Academy in Nashville. The RTPE workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. as a pre-conference workshop as part of the association’s Fall Education Week preceding the Strictly TPAs Fall Summit at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

On Thursday, November 9, RTPEs will meet for their first round-table meeting to discuss the future of the RTPE program and explore successes and opportunities shared among those who possess the RTPE designation. The workshop will consist of two parts with the first session being a closed meeting for RTPE’s and invited guests. The second session will be open to all attendees of RIA’s Strictly TPA Fall Summit being held at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center from November 9-11th.

One of the most interesting recent developments in the restoration industry is the emergence of the RTPE, according to RTPE founder Ken Larsen, CR, WLS, CMP. Larsen claims many leading industry experts have been added to the registry exploring ways to use their existing expertise in this new and emerging niche service. In the aftermath of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season, RTPEs have been working for property managers and with IEP’s in writing restoration and drying scopes, providing project oversight and confirmation of the completion of ANSI/IICRC s500 Standard and Reference Guide for Professional Water Damage Restoration protocols.

RTPE Workshop details are as follows:

Thursday, November 9

Closed session: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Open session: 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Lunch served: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Restoration Sciences Academy, Classroom #3

1876 Air Lane Drive, Nashville TN 37210

Cost: $25 per person

To register for the RTPE Workshop, contact: Ken Larsen at Ken@drystandard.org or call 817-542-1189.

For more info on RIA’s Strictly TPAs Fall Summit, visit www.restorationindustry.org/page/StrictlyTPAs.