WASHINGTON — Beginning early November, RIA Education Week offers a jam-packed week of classes in Nashville aimed at helping restoration professionals take their restoration work to the next level.

Multiple restoration courses for certification or continuing education credits are available during the RIA Education Week leading up to the association’s Strictly TPAs Fall Summit. The placement of the courses is meant to allow Strictly TPAs attendees to save on travel costs by adding additional courses to their Nashville trips and get on the fast-track to professional growth.

Check out the RIA Education Week schedule below, and visit the website to learn more:

November 1-3: Applied Structural Drying (ASD) Course

(Prerequisite: IICRC Certification in WRT) The IICRC-approved Applied Structural Drying (ASD) course is designed to teach the effective, efficient and timely drying of water-damaged structures and contents, using comprehensive classroom and hands-on training, in order to facilitate appropriate decision making within a restorative drying environment. (3 day course; 21 hours, not including exam time, lunch and breaks)

This day-long course is a prerequisite for those pursuing their advanced certifications, either for the Certified Restorer (CR) or Water Loss Specialist (WLS), it is also open to those who want to obtain continuing education credit and advance their professional knowledge.

This is the final course for those pursuing their RIA advanced certification, the Water Loss Specialist, and incorporates lectures, specialized presentations from subject matter experts in their field, case studies and group study work.

This comprehensive, 2-day, lecture-based course is 98% applicable to anything a restoration professional may encounter, dealing with the science of how to restore personal property damaged due to fire, smoke, flood or disaster. Intermediate to advanced restoration and theory will be covered, plus show-and-tell demonstrations will prepare the more experienced restoration trainee, estimator, or supervisor for evaluating different degrees of damage and selecting methods for effective restoration.

Of course, November 10-11 will show the RIA community coming together in Nashville for the opportunity to share thoughts and experiences on TPAs and how we can continue to thrive in the industry.

There’s still time to register and save your spot. Register HERE.