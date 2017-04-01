PALM SPRINGS, CA – The RIA’s 2017 International Restoration Convention and Industry Expo is set for April 5-7 at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, CA.

As the RIA website indicates, the annual event features a robust array of sessions focused on current issues and topics facing the restoration industry and networking opportunities with peers and thought-leaders in the field.

The Convention and Industry Expo officially begins Wednesday, April 5, with the RIA board of directors meeting, with pre-conference workshops throughout the day, leading up to the opening reception at 5 p.m.

The exhibit hall is open from 12:45-3:45 p.m. Thursday, April 6 and again from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

