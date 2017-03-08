CHICAGO — Restoration Strategies, a marketing workshop developed for restoration business owners and managers, is scheduled for Thursday-Friday, May 4-5 at the Jon-Don store in the Chicago area.

Featured presenters and industry experts include Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax; Peter Crosa, a licensed independent insurance adjuster; Bill Yeadon, an IICRC approved instructor; and Sonny Ahuja, a website and SEO expert.

Topics to be presented include how to market to and reach insurance agents and adjusters, dealing with challenging adjusters on the job, legal issues all restoration contractors face, electronic marketing systems and social media, handling the emotional aspect of the insurance loss and much more.

Attendance at this workshop is worth two IICRC continuing education credits (CECs).

For more information, or to sign up online, visit www.TotallyBookedUniversity.com, or call (740)973-4236. To receive an agenda via email, send an inquiry to JeffCross@CleaningProfessor.com