INDIANAPOLIS — March 6, 2018 — Registration is now open for the 2018 Contractor Connection set for June 6-8 in at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, according to a release.

This year marks the property restoration conference and expo’s twentieth year and looks to be another exciting one. The 2018 Contractor Connection theme is “Performance Driven,” with education sessions, networking time, and an exposition all created around this theme.

“Every day, contractors in our network have the opportunity to elevate their performance and provide the highest quality repairs with exceptional customer experiences to our insurance carrier clients and their policyholders,” organizers said in the release. It was with these thoughts in mind that the “Performance Driven” theme was created.

Early bird registration is available through March 26 at $450. Registration between March 27 and May 24 is $550, while on-site registration is $750. Registration includes breakfast and lunch on June 7-8. Limited registration is available for $195 and includes food and expo attendance only.

Highlights from the event’s agenda include Xactware level certification prep classes, contractor roundtables, client townhalls, and more, as well as the annual golf tournament, which will take place the day prior to the event, June 5, at 9 a.m. The golf tournament is an additional $175 per player. A closing ceremony will take place at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium Friday, June 8 from 7-10 p.m. The cost for this event is $95 per person.

The Marriott IndyPlace will serve as the host hotel, with the Westin Indianapolis also providing discounted rates, ranging from $179-$199 per night.

Registration is available now at the Contractor Connection event site.