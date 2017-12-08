LAS VEGAS — The ICE Expo is the first and only trade show in the cleaning industry that brings carpet cleaning, automotive detailing, facility maintenance and restoration under the same roof. The 2018 Ice Expo, scheduled for February 1-2, will be the first under the show’s new operator, Thad Eckhoff.

Registration for the 2018 Ice Expo is currently open for the event, which will take place at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas. While early-bird pricing has ended, “There’s Still Time” passes to the even are currently available at $45. After January 20, the price will increase to $55.

The show was conceived by manufacturers in the cleaning industry who saw a need to serve the growing number of cleaning professionals across multiple related industries.

Here are some reasons to attend:

Thousands of dollars in giveaways: Show exhibitors have already donated many great valued items. All those who register have a chance to win.

Show exhibitors have already donated many great valued items. All those who register have a chance to win. Exclusive deals: Many specials and discounts are exclusive to the show only.

Many specials and discounts are exclusive to the show only. Free education seminars: A variety of seminars are conducted by industry professionals. There is no additional cost to attend.

A variety of seminars are conducted by industry professionals. There is no additional cost to attend. Hands-on demonstrations: For those who aren’t sure which machines or equipment they need, it’s possible to test and try everything at the Carpet Demo Pavilion.

The full event agenda is available at iceexpo.org/schedule-of-events.

Book your hotel room for ICE 2018 at South Point Hotel by January 6 to receive discounted prices with no resort fee.

