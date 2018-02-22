TAMARAC, FL — Restoration and remediation franchise company PuroClean was recently named one of the top franchise companies for veterans to work for by Military Times magazine, according to a press release.

Military Times,the independent news and information source for service members and service families, releases its list of top franchise companies for veterans each year. The valuable veteran resource allows franchise companies to submit answers to its rigorous survey of more than 100 questions, which the magazine then evaluates and verifies over several months.

“The franchise brands on this list make the extra effort for their veteran and military-connected franchisees,” said George Altman, Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “They earned their places on these rankings through their dedication to current and former service members, and their efforts should get the attention of veterans considering launching a franchise.”

The magazine looks at franchise companys’ “culture, investment quality, overall franchising costs, military discounts, and other non-financial supports including support for franchise owners in the National Guard and Reserves. PuroClean, often referred to as the “Paramedics of Property Damage,” rose to the top of the 2018 ranking in part due to its recently unveiled PuroVet program, which aids startup costs for veterans with a 25 percent ($12,500) franchise fee discount. The program also offers vendor savings for vets.

PuroClean also offers its veteran (and others) get full training at the company’s $1.2 million state-of-the-art facility as well as multiple financing options to make the whole process as easy as possible.

“Veterans are community minded, fiercely determined, and passionate about improving the lives of others. These qualities make for a great PuroClean franchise owner,” said Tim Courtney, vice president of franchise development. “PuroClean intends on doing everything in its power to thank them for their service to our country by providing them with top-of-the-line training, a discounted franchise fee, and continual support and mentorship opportunities. We believe we offer an ideal path to entrepreneurship for veterans across the country, so it’s an honor to be recognized by Military Times.”

PuroClean is looking to add even more franchise locations to its current network of more than 240 locations, so veterans looking to enter the field have more opportunities. Current focus is on the San Francisco Bay area, the New England area, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Baltimore as well as smaller locations Boise, Idaho, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“As an Army vet, I’m happy to see the number of veteran franchise prospects grow year over year, and we continue to add amazing veteran franchise owners to our system,” PuroClean President Steve White, who is also a member of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran committee, said in the release.

Find the full list of 2018 top franchise companies for veterans at www.rebootcamp.com.