COLLINGWOOD, ON — CanAm Systems, makers of the Proven Solutions Accounting (PSA) small and mid-sized business solution, recently announced the launch of PSA’s new integration with water damage restoration industry tool Moisture Mapper.

Moisture Mapper is a management and documentation tool that provides web-based moisture tracking for water damage mitigation, allowing the justification of the drying process. PSA offers industry businesses inventory management, scheduling, data conversion, relationship management, and other features, which help streamline business functions for small- and medium-sized businesses.

With the new two-way integration between PSA Web and Moisture Mapper, users have both applications in one place, allowing for quicker, simplified control of job management.

“CanAm System has been successfully developing business application for the restoration industry for over 22 years,” the company said. “With this integration, CanAm continues on its path to bring powerful tools to restoration contractors bundled in one solution at an affordable price.”

New versions of CanAm Systems’ flagship product, PSA Restoration Contractor, were released for desktop, web, and mobile platforms during the organization’s 18th annual users conference in October.

CanAm Systems also partners with restoration industry powerhouse Xactware, which produces the Xactimate repair estimating tool as well as other industry tools including XactContents and XactAnalysis.