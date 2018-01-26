ST. LOUIS, MO — Vacuum manufacturer ProTeam recently recognized outstanding representatives for 2017 by naming its annual ProTeam representative award winners, the Mark Reimers Award, the Larry Shideler Manufacturer Representative Agency of the Year Award, and the Outstanding Rep Agency Award, according to a press release.

The Mark Reimers Award honors a sales representative with top performance in account management, end-user development and sales, and new product launches. This ProTeam representative award went to Rick Rogers of Mid-America Distributors Sales.

“Rick steadfastly presented ProTeam values and Cleaning for Health programs to all his accounts,” ProTeam Vice President of Sales Rich Steinberg stated in the release. “He contributed significantly to Mid-America Distributor Sales’ 2017 sales success.”

The ProTeam Larry Shideler Manufacturer Representative Agency of the Year award goes to a representative agency with top ranking and substantial growth. Named for ProTeam’s founder, this year’s award went to Illinois’ Apex.

Steinberg congratulated Apex, adding, “They embodied boldness, planning, and execution during their successful year building the ProTeam business.”

The Outstanding Rep Agency award is presented yearly to a company with continuous year over year growth and business-building activities. New England-based Market Advantage Plus was honored as the 2017 recipient.

“Through sheer perseverance and determination, Market Advantage Plus raised the bar again in 2017,” said Steinberg. “ProTeam is proud to have them representing our line in New England.”