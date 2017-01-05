MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. and its Legend Brands division has acquired Prochem from the Kärcher North America Company, according to a press release.

Based in Chandler, AZ, Prochem has annual net sales of approximately $22 million.

“We expect the addition of Prochem, which will be integrated into Legend Brands’ current offering of professional cleaning products, to propel us into the leadership position in the professional cleaning market,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and chief executive officer. “There are a number of efficiencies to be gained by the combined businesses that we can leverage to the bottom line. Plus, we will be able to better serve customers as we now have cleaning chemical blending facilities on both the east and west coasts of the U.S.”

In addition, RPM acquired 80 percent of Arnette Polymers, LLC, a manufacturer of specialty chemical raw materials. Excluding sales to the several RPM subsidiaries it currently serves, Arnette Polymers has annual net sales of nearly $20 million. It will operate as part of the RPM Performance Coatings Group.

Located in Richmond, Missouri, Arnette Polymers specializes in resins, hardeners, curing agents and other intermediates for use in epoxy and polyurethane materials. The company is a key supplier to major chemical producers, distributors and end-user formulators. It will continue to be run by company founders Jim and Micky Arnette and the existing management team.

“Arnette’s flexibility and ability to produce from pilot to large scale batches of both standard and niche materials has made it a key supplier for RPM subsidiaries over the last several years,” stated Sullivan. “With a good working relationship already in place, we intend to leverage this acquisition to further expand advantages in cost, supply and product development within the RPM supply chain.”