NORTHBROOK, IL — In a recent Cleanfax video, Executive Editor Jeff Cross met up with Experience the Events leader Larry Cooper to discuss the organization’s upcoming 2018 Experience Conference & Exhibition this April 26-28 in Atlanta.

In the video, Cooper says, “We’re really looking forward to having a great show in Atlanta. And it’s a great opportunity to learn what’s going on in the industry — new tools, new opportunities, new systems — and we’re going to be doing the tour.”

The “tour” Cooper refers to is the show’s previously performed and much-lauded tour of Dalton floorcovering manufacturing facilities. At The Experience 2016 in Atlanta, the tour visited Shaw Industries’ residential carpet production facility as well as J&J Carpet Mills’ commercial floorcovering production facility.

The 2018 Dalton tour will take place the day before the show officially begins — April 25. The Experience will take tour attendees to both Shaw Mills hard surface and carpet mills.

“We’re going to go to carpet mills to see the manufacturing; we’re going to go to the design center to see all the new design,” Cooper said.

“Then we’re also going to go over to the new luxury vinyl tile planking mill. It’s about a million feet, and it’s almost all automated, so none of us have ever seen this before,” Cooper explains. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how that works and about how to maintain it.”

This is a rare opportunity to tour the mill plants where the products that our industry cleans and maintains are made. Limited space is available, and preregistration for the event is required.

This year’s Experience Conference & Exhibition will feature all the educational opportunities the event is known for as well as it’s trademark indoor/outdoor exhibition. Live, hands-on demonstrations will once again be featured. Outside there will even be a rug plant.

“People can really get in and play — spend some time and understand how to bring some new tools back to your business.”

For more information on the 2018 Experience Conference & Exhibition in Atlanta and the floorcovering pre-show tour, visit www.experiencetheevents.com.