NORTHBROOK, IL — For most carpet cleaners, their truckmount is the center of their equipment, that most essential piece that keeps them in business. Water damage restoration professionals similarly depend on their truckmounts day in and day out on the job. With all that heavy use, those in our industry tend to rack up a lot of truckmount hours over the course of year, but we are curious just how high that number is on average, so we’re highlighting it in our September poll.

Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll: Yearly Truckmount Hours.

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in your industry make a tough decision.

Take part in the latest poll here:



How many hours annually do you put on your truckmount(s), per machine? Less than 100

Between 100 and 249

Between 250 and 499

Between 500 and 749

Between 750 and 999

1000 or more

I don't use truckmounts for carpet cleaning

N/A View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Click here to visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.