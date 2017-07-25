Whether you’re nearing retirement or just getting things going, you’ve no doubt thought about what you’ll be doing with your company when you’re ready to say farewell to the business you worked so hard to build up. When that time comes, will you get the money you’ve invested back from the company by selling your company or pass a legacy on to another generation?

Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll: Succession Versus Selling Your Company.

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in your industry make a tough decision.

