PASCO, WA — The Property Insurance & Restoration Conference (PIRC) will hold its fourth meeting Febuary 12 in Salt Lake City at the Grand America Hotel, and registration is currently open. Conference Organizers recently released the agenda for the event, which is available for download.

Register online.

The event will feature include an all-day meeting followed by a reception. PIRC will be held just prior to the unconnected Xactware Elevate Conference, which is slated for February 13-14, making it simpler for attendees to attend each.

“The PIRC, a uniquely-formatted conference held in the restoration industry, to be interactive and discussion-based for attendees. Where most other conference attendees participate in learning-type environments, this format is meant to have topic-led discussions between all industry segments that lead to issue identification, transparency, and possible solutions where applicable,” PIRC organizers said in a release. “The PIRC Agenda Committee put forth the topic line-up which frames the considerations all attendees will get to provide feedback on, and be a part of what the Conference intends to push forward in the future meetings or even work products such as ‘Best Practices.'”

The event will cover issues important to the current state of the restoration industry including insurance relations, modern technologies, and regulations. PIRC also looks to better the state of the industry, and, therefore, will use the event as a chance for those in the industry to discuss advancement.

“The group will continue to dive into what the industry can do to improve response, industry perceptions, and practices as related to catastrophic disasters,” organizers added. The February event also will be the first time with a scheduled planning session “to bring forth issues and topics for future discussions or awareness.”

The full PIRC agenda can be downloaded now.

Register for this event now.

Room reservations can be made for this meeting through the Xactware Elevate Conference page. For those planning to attend the Xactware Elevate conference also in Salt Lake City beginning on February 12, registration and room reservation information is on the website.

“PIRC would also like to acknowledge our Sponsors, who without their support this meeting would not be possible. Level 1: Sunbelt Rentals; Level 2: Alacrity Services, Business Networks, and Restoration Industry Association (RIA),” organizers added.