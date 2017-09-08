LAS VEGAS — The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2017 closes today and so far it has been another successful event, with more than 1,500 attendees and 720 exhibitors, according to organizers.

The show featured numerous presentations from well-known presenters and those presenting for the first time. Two important awards were given out during evening events, as well.

This year’s Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award went to Nick Paolella of Jon-Don.

“Regardless of if you are an employee, customer, or a competitor you cannot interact with Nick and not come away happier. And that is the true meaning of a humanitarian,” one nomination for Paolella said of him, adding, “Few people exemplified [humanitarianism] better than Ralph, but I see so many of the same characteristics in Nick Paolella.”

Raj Manickam, CEO and co-owner of SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning of the greater Denver area, took home this year’s Experience Speakers Contest for which he received $1,500, humorously presented with $100 bills given one at a time.

Some working in clean-up efforts after Hurricane Harvey and other affected by Hurricane Irma and other disasters were unable to attend, and the catastrophes were ever present in the minds of those at The Experience.

“I think for some of those that are here are wondering what’s going to happen with the storms and what they will work on when they get home. We did lose a few exhibitors who had to stay back and deal with disasters in their areas,” said Larry Cooper of The Experience Events. “Travel issues affected about 120 who planned to be here. Yet we still had a great show with lots of hands-on training and demonstrations.”

