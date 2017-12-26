The photo contest winner this month is Bill Vivers of Pacific Ocean Carpet Care in Aliso Viejo, CA. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Bill describes this particular job: “This is a 28-year-old tile floor, and until we got the job, it had never been professionally cleaned. As you can see, the home cleaning products they were using through all these years was extremely built up and caked on. We used Enz-All boosted with Citrus Pro, hand-brushed out all the grout lines, rinsed, and extracted with the Hydroforce Turbo at 800 psi. The transformation was amazing, and the results speak for themselves.

A trending topic affecting restoration contractors involves how insurance companies refer work. According to business owners responding to a Cleanfax survey, they are concerned with the growing number of insurance companies moving to one-stop shops for water damage, mitigation, and rebuild work.

Also of concern by many in the restoration industry, is finding and keeping quality employees. Some solve the challenge with subcontracting.*

