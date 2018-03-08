CINCINNATI — March 8, 2018 — P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, recently released the results of its 2017 Consumer Cleaning Insights Survey, which includes insights pertinent to commercial carpet cleaners and facility cleaners, according to a press release.

According to the 2017 Consumer Cleaning Insights Survey, which surveyed 1,008 adults in the U.S., 91 percent of respondents said they would have an overall negative opinion of a business if a public space was unclean. Meanwhile, 95 percent said a clean business can elevate a company to an overall positive opinion, with 74 percent saying they could overlook poor service if a business is noticeably clean.

Specific locations where asked about as well, and an overwhelming 96 percent of respondents would ask to be moved to a new room if their hotel room was unsatisfactorily clean, while 88 percent consistently worry about the safety of restaurant food.

Further takeaway from the survey reaffirms the importance of cleaning companies to keep their offices, equipment, vehicles, and staff in a pristine-clean appearance. Prospects or current clients who visit your offices should always find it clean to the absolute highest standards. Equipment and vehicles should be cleaned regularly as well. And all staff should maintain a neat appearance including wrinkly-free uniforms. After all, who would trust a cleaning company that does not put forth cleanliness?

For the more insights from the P&G Professional 2017 Consumer Cleaning Insights Survey, visit bit.ly/2FiwTp4.