HOUSTON — The Howard Partridge Inner Circle recently named Aliki Thanos its new coordinator of the professional cleaning industry, according to an announcement.

Thanos most recently served as marketing director for industry consultant Howard Partridge’s Houston-area residential and commercial fabric and floor care company, Clean As A Whistle Inc.

As coordinator, Thanos will teach business growth methods created by Partridge over the last two decades, working specifically with professional cleaners in the Howard Partridge Inner Circle, the coaching program operated by Partridge’s Phenomenal Products Inc.

Thanos began her career with Clean As A Whistle as a part-time marketing representative in August 2013 while she worked her way through college. After graduation, she was promoted to marketing manager and shortly after to marketing director, which involved planning and overseeing referral marketing, client-based marketing promotions, and other duties.

See Howard Partridge and his Phenomenal Products staff during The Experience in Las Vegas, September 6-8, where he will present a multi-session, business-building pre-show workshop on September 5 consisting of:

How to Attract Phenomenal Team Members

How to Attract High-End Clients

How to Overcome Price Objections Consistently

How to Increase Your Profits

How to Build Systems in Your Business

A Q&A lunch

Partridge will also present “How to Build a Phenomenal Dream Team for Your Cleaning and Restoration Business” at 10:20 a.m. on September 6.