WASHINGTON — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration hopes to delay the electronic reporting compliance date for the “Improved Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses” rule from July 1 to December 1 in an effort to allow greater review and consideration of its affect and needs, according to the United States Labor Department.

The rule requires certain employers to electronically submit injury and illness data to OSHA. The compliance extension for the new “Improved Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses” rule, which was published in May 2016, looks to provide employers “the same four-month window for submitting data that the original rule would have provided.”

The delay also would allow for further examination of law and policy in regards to the rule, and to that end, OSHA has opened public comment on the proposed extension. Comments may be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov. The deadline for submitting comments is July 13, 2017.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.