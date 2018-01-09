ATLANTA — Orkin recently tallied the company’s data on bed bug treatments performed in the last year in order to rank the U.S. cities with the biggest bed bug infestation areas, according to their site.

The company annually ranks the areas with the highest concentrations of bed bugs based on services it performed.

This year’s rankings saw several big moves including by the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale area, which moved up nine spots and the Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL, area which moved down 14 spots from the previous year. (Maybe the bed bugs just traded coasts?)

Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Columbus, Ohio, all maintained their top spots from the previous year at numbers one, two, three, and five, respectively. Meanwhile, Los Angeles moved up two to number four to complete the top five, while New York managed to move down out of the top five into eighth place.

The Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI, area; San Diego; New Orleans, LA; and the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY, area all rejoined the list or were added for the first time this year at numbers 38, 41, 47, and 50, respectively.

Bed bug infestation treatment is a common (and rising) ancillary service in the carpet cleaning and restoration field. While some in the industry have been certified in chemical pest control, others are also beginning to explore heat treatment service offerings, which can be cost effective for disaster restorers, who likely already have most of the equipment.

For more on adding bed bug infestation treatment services and to decide if it is a good added service for your company, see these recent Cleanfax articles:

