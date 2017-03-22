NEW YORK — New York metro area floor care company OnTime Steam Cleaning will award a $1,000 scholarship to a local student, according to a press release.

Titled the OnTime Steam Cleaning Entrepreneurial Spirit scholarship, the student award is open to undergraduate or graduate students enrolled by January 1, 2018 at any accredited U.S. college, university or institute. The scholarship requires students write a short essay on choosing the type of businesses that offers the best return on investment, asking: “If you have money, but no particular business in mind, how can you get enough information on the best business to go into and why?”

Offering scholarships is one way a cleaning and restoration business can make a difference in the community and garner a reputation as a company that aids the people it services.

“Saving up for school can be difficult, and we understand that at OnTime Steam Cleaning, Inc.,” OnTime owner Reuven Noiman said in the release. “We believe in the power of scholarships and how they can give determined students the opportunity to focus on his or her studies with less worry about the cost of books and tuition; or, other school-related expenses.

OnTime Steam Cleaning serves New York, New Jersey and Conneticut with residential and commercial carpet cleaning, tile and stone cleaning, complete bathrooms, grout maintenance, and other services.