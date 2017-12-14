NORTHBROOK, IL — With the House and Senate each passing their own versions of the new U.S. tax plan and the finalization procedure in the works, we at started to wonder what our readers with small and mid-sized businesses might do with savings resulting from the eminent tax cuts.

And that’s precisely the topic of our newest Cleanfax Online Poll. What are your company’s plans for any extra money that comes from pending tax plan cuts? Will you use the money to upgrade your equipment or provide incentives to employees? Do you have other plans or no plans at all?

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a tough decision. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding the new tax plan

Take part in the latest poll on here:

My business will use the savings from the new tax plan to: Expand the business

Buy new equipment

Provide new/better benefits to employees

Complete more training

Pay off debts

No current plans

Other View Results

