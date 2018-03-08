NORTHBROOK, IL — March 8, 2018 — The opioid epidemic in the United States is constantly in the news, with more and more families seeing deaths of loved ones from drug use. At the same time medicinal marijuana use is legal in over half of all states, and legalization of recreational marijuana use is on the rise.

While many companies choose to drug test new applicants and current employees, still many others do not, whether due to cost issues that arise from testing costs, a desire to avoid the intrusiveness of drug testing, or other reasons.

With these ideas in mind, our most recent survey asks you, our readers, whether you perform drug testing in your company. Take part in the latest poll on your drug testing practices here:



Does your company require drug screening? Yes, but to new applicants/employees only

Yes, for existing and new applicants/employees

We perform random testing across the company

No

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.