CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SC Johnson Professional recently announced it had entered into a strategic partnership with the National Service Alliance (NSA), which is a well-known group purchasing organization, according to a press release.

The NSA is the industry-leading group purchasing organization for building service contractors (BSCs) and related businesses in the United States. This NSA-SC Johnson Professional partnership includes all of Deb Group’s skin care products and the newest line of SC Johnson Professional floorcare and surface care products. Deb Group is part of SC Johnson Professional and the world’s leading away-from-home skin care company.

“We are excited to bring essential floor, surface, and skin care products, best practices and innovation to National Service Alliance members,” Deb North America CEO Mike Flagg said in the release. “This partnership will help NSA members strengthen customer relationships and bring innovative solutions to their customers.”

Founded in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the NSA represents over $2.7 billion in member revenues, giving NSA significant leverage when negotiating national contracts with product manufacturers and service providers. Through this leverage, NSA members can save on consumables, equipment, and services.

“It’s an honor to add SC Johnson Professional to our organization,” said NSA President Michael Conrad. “Their innovative products and services will bring new benefits to our network of industry leading manufacturers, business service providers and national distribution partners.”