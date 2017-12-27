NORTHBROOK, IL — While year has come and gone, the November/ December 2017 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night in the new year or any year.

The 2017 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report

We inquired. You responded. And the partnership culminated in a detailed analysis of the industry you can use to continue building a successful cleaning company.

By Jeff Cross

Not very many companies are offering radon remediation and testing, yet it is a growing service nationwide as it quickly becomes a health concern.

By Howard Partridge

It takes only 90 days to double sales at your carpet cleaning or restoration company, but it will require real commitment, especially to existing clients.

By Steve Toburen

Add this weekly quick view of your business to avoid surprises when it’s time to dive into financial reports. Free form included!

By Steve Marsh

Your target consumer should feel they are in the right place, while all others sense they need to look elsewhere. Clarifying your message will increase the power of your marketing efforts. Find out how, here!

By Larry Galler

Networking works, but a big part of that word is “work”. It starts with the person you just met asking, “How do you do that?” Learn how to make networking work for you in this article.

Chuck Violand

There are all kinds of KPIs: Practical KPIs, Directional KPIs, Actionable KPIs, and even KPIs that take a degree in statistical analysis to understand. But the most important one is showing up.

Also, read the Foreword to the November/ December 2017 Cleanfax by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he discusses the importance of offering real-time, online service ordering, so that potential customers can set up an appointment at the push of a button.

“Your customers are wishing for — no, they are demanding — convenience. You can give them the convenience they want,” he says. “If you don’t, they are just a quick click away from other cleaners in your area.”

You can also read the digital magazine in full.