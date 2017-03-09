BROOKLYN PARK, MN – Nilfisk, a manufacturer of professional cleaning equipment, announced that Matt Nuijens has joined the firm as vice president of Indirect Sales with the company’s U.S. Floor Care business, according to a press release.

In his new role, Nuijens will oversee a team of regional directors and strategic account managers who will work with both commercial and industrial dealers. The hiring comes as Nilfisk combines its industrial and commercial indirect sales businesses into one streamlined team.

Prior to joining Nilfisk, Nuijens was vice president of Global Sales for Apex Tool Group and was responsible for the firm’s Motor Vehicle, Aerospace and General Industry market segments. While in that capacity, Nuijens rolled a new vertical go-to-market strategy, increased revenue and margins through distribution channels, and focused on the brand’s value to build market differentiation.

“Matt brings to Nilfisk a depth of sales leadership experience, savvy and know-how that will serve us well as we continue to grow our market share in the U.S.,” said Andrew Ray, president, Americas, with Nilfisk.

About Nilfisk

Nilfisk is a leading global player in the professional cleaning industry. Resting on more than 110 years of innovation history, Nilfisk is committed to providing high quality products and reliable solutions that clear the way for a safer, cleaner and more productive everyday for millions of businesses and homes around the world. Nilfisk has sales companies in 45 countries and its products and services are used in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.nilfisk.com.