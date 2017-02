LAS VEGAS – Nexus 2017 wrapped up its second annual trade show at The Mirage, featuring a three day event of product displays, educational seminars and networking events.

Nexus, an Aramsco, Interlink Supply and Safety Express event, reported that more than 700 vendors and end-users attended the event, with 80 companies displaying their products and services.

Enjoy a photo gallery tour of Nexus 2017. Click on any image to enlarge it.